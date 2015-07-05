FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No plans for immediate Eurogroup meeting after Greek vote: EU official
July 5, 2015 / 6:04 PM / 2 years ago

No plans for immediate Eurogroup meeting after Greek vote: EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There are no plans for an emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece on Monday after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of a bailout deal with international creditors, a euro zone official said on Sunday.

Asked whether a meeting of the Eurogroup was planned for Monday, the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters: “No way. (The ministers) would not know what to discuss.”

The European Commission had no immediate comment on the early results, which showed a 60-40 ‘No’ vote against the conditions of a cash-for-reforms deal to keep the country afloat, which the leftist Greek government rejected this month.

Reporting by John O'Donnell; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Adrian Croft

