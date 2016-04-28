Eurogroup meeting on Greece likely on May 9 or 10: Greek TV

A Greek flag flutters in the wind at the archaeological site of the Acropolis hill in Athens, Greece July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

ATHENS (Reuters) - Eurozone finance ministers are likely to meet on Greece on May 9 or 10 to try to resolve a deadlock in talks between Athens and its foreign creditors, Greece’s Ant1 TV said on Thursday, citing sources at the Greek prime minister’s office.

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that ministers should set a date for a Eurogroup meeting on Greece within days to avoid renewed uncertainty over the country’s ability to finance itself.

A meeting had been penciled in for April 28 but was canceled after progress was deemed insufficient in talks between Athens and its lenders on the reforms needed before new loans are disbursed under its third EU/IMF bailout.

International lenders asked Greece last Friday to prepare a package of additional savings measures which would be passed into law now but implemented only if needed, to make sure the country reaches agreed fiscal targets.

Athens says Greek law prevents it from legislating on a hypothetical event, but it has offered to discuss a mechanism of automatic cutbacks in the event of a fiscal fallout.

Without the contingency package, lenders refuse to disburse new loans or discuss debt relief for Greece. Without new loans, Athens will be forced to go into arrears on domestic payments.

It also faces a total of about 5 billion euros in debt repayments until the middle of July.