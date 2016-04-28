FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone finance ministers to meet on Greece on May 9
April 28, 2016 / 7:51 PM / a year ago

Euro zone finance ministers to meet on Greece on May 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem arrives at a European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting on May 9 in Brussels on Greece, the spokesman for the chairman of the eurogroup said on Thursday.

A meeting was initially foreseen on Thursday to sign off on a deal with Athens on its bailout program and discuss Greek debt relief, but the meeting was canceled because of insufficient progress toward an agreement.

There will be “an additional eurogroup on Greece on Monday May 9 at 3 p.m., in Brussels,” chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s spokesman said.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Writing by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

