FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece on March 1
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 27, 2012 / 4:22 PM / 6 years ago

Euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece on March 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman, Jean-Claude Juncker (L) talks with Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos at the start of a Eurogroup meeting at the European Union council headquarters in Brussels February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will meet to discuss Greece and its private sector debt restructuring in Brussels on Thursday, the president of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Monday.

The ministers are expected to assess Greece’s progress with meeting more than two dozen ‘prior actions’ - measures the government has to take to meet the requirements of its second, 130 billion euro bailout from the euro zone.

“Ministers are expected to take stock of the ongoing (private sector involvement) bond exchange operation in Greece and of the implementation of the prior actions by the Greek authorities,” Juncker said in a statement.

The meeting will begin at 1300 GMT.

Writing by Luke Baker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.