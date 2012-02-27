Euro zone finance ministers to discuss Greece on March 1

Luxembourg's Prime Minister and Eurogroup chairman, Jean-Claude Juncker (L) talks with Greece's Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos at the start of a Eurogroup meeting at the European Union council headquarters in Brussels February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will meet to discuss Greece and its private sector debt restructuring in Brussels on Thursday, the president of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Monday.

The ministers are expected to assess Greece’s progress with meeting more than two dozen ‘prior actions’ - measures the government has to take to meet the requirements of its second, 130 billion euro bailout from the euro zone.

“Ministers are expected to take stock of the ongoing (private sector involvement) bond exchange operation in Greece and of the implementation of the prior actions by the Greek authorities,” Juncker said in a statement.

The meeting will begin at 1300 GMT.