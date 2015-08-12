Eurogroup to meet on Greece on Friday in Brussels: spokesman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels at 3 p.m (1300 GMT) on Friday to discuss Greece’s third bailout package, a spokesman for Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Greece and its creditors reached a deal on an 85 billion euro bailout package on Tuesday. [ID:nL5N10N3B6] The Greek parliament is set to adopt a number of measures as part of the agreement on Thursday and the euro zone ministers are widely expected to endorse the pact at the meeting on Friday.