Eurogroup ends Greece crisis meeting, to resume Sunday: ministers
July 11, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup ends Greece crisis meeting, to resume Sunday: ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers ended a crisis meeting on Greece late on Saturday and would meet again on Sunday, officials said.

“End of Eurogroup session. To be continued tomorrow,” tweeted Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who is due to attend a summit of euro zone leaders in Brussels on Sunday afternoon, tweeted: “Briefed about inconclusive Eurogroup meeting. It will be a long day.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by David Gregorio

