Eurogroup to discuss Greek request: Dijsselbloem
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup to discuss Greek request: Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will discuss a request from the Greek government in a telephone conference call on Tuesday at 1700 GMT, the group’s chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

“Extraordinary Eurogroup teleconference tonight 19:00 Brussels time to discuss official request of Greek government received this afternoon,” he tweeted, giving no further details.

Earlier, the Greek government said it submitted to creditors a new two-year aid proposal calling for parallel debt restructuring, in what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve an impasse with lenders.

The statement came hours before Athens was set to default on a loan to the International Monetary Fund. It was unclear how creditors would respond.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
