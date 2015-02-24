FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup's Wieser says Grexit was not on the table in talks
February 24, 2015 / 9:44 PM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup's Wieser says Grexit was not on the table in talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone was not an option considered during talks between the country’s new government and its international lenders, a senior Eurogroup official told Austrian broadcaster ORF.

In comments aired late on Tuesday, Thomas Wieser, president of the Eurogroup Working Group, which prepares decisions for meetings of euro zone finance ministers, said the two sides had found a “relatively acceptable compromise”. When asked whether “Grexit” had been on the table, he said that -- except for journalists -- it hadn’t been.

“It’s crucial for the program ... that the laws are being implemented and -- especially important for Greece -- that new or more efficient institutions start working. If all of that is fixed in laws, money will flow,” said Wieser, who took part in some of the discussions with Greece.

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
