Unused bank recap funds could be used in new financing deal for Greece: official
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Unused bank recap funds could be used in new financing deal for Greece: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Unused euro zone funds earmarked for bank recapitalization in Greece could be used in a new credit line for Athens after the country exits its euro zone bailout at the end of the year, a senior euro zone official said on Monday.

Greece has some 11 billion euros in a special fund that was set up to recapitalize Greek banks, but results of the European Central Bank Asset Quality Review and stress tests showed that only a fraction of that sum will be needed.

“What is left over from the recapitalization buffer could be used in such a program or credit line,” the senior official said on condition of anonymity.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott

