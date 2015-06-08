FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's creditors floated extending bailout through March 2016: WSJ
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 8, 2015 / 7:07 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's creditors floated extending bailout through March 2016: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People stand under a Greek national flag atop the Acropolis hill in Athens June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

(Reuters) - Greece’s international creditors last week proposed extending the country’s bailout until the end of March 2016 in return for pension cuts, tax increases and other policy steps by Athens, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Greece earlier on Monday declared new willingness to compromise. But it has yet to reach a deal, which is needed by the end of this month, when the bailout program expires and the country faces default on its debts.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.