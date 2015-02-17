Greece won't accept ultimatums but deal feasible: government official

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s government believes a deal with its European partners remains “totally feasible” but will not accept ultimatums, a government official said on Tuesday, a day after talks between the two sides over its bailout program collapsed.

The government is reiterating its objection to cooperating closely with European partners on policy issues such as pensions and labor, and rejects any extension or completion of the current bailout program, the official said.

Talks to resolve the country’s debt crisis broke down on Monday when Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout package as “unacceptable”.