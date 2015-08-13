Greece to get 6 billion euros in bridge loans if no agreement at Eurogroup: report

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) listens to Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos as Justice Minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos (C) looks on during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece could get 6.04 billion euros in bridge financing if euro zone finance ministers cannot agree on the planned third bailout for Athens when they meet on Friday, according to German newspaper Bild, citing a European Commission proposal for the meeting.

That proposal says the bridge loans should run for a maximum of three months, Bild said in an advance copy of an article due to be published on Friday.

Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet in Brussels on Friday to discuss a third financial rescue that Greece has negotiated with its creditors.

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos expressed his opposition on Thursday to Greece taking another temporary loan to meet its immediate debt repayments, calling on lawmakers to approve a new, three-year bailout deal.

“I think whatever everyone’s stance on the euro and on whether this is a good or bad accord, there must be no one who is working toward a bridge loan,” he told a parliamentary committee.

Athens must make a 3.2 billion euro debt payment to the European Central Bank on Aug. 20.