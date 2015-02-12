FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish PM says time running out for Greece, need deal on Monday
February 12, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Finnish PM says time running out for Greece, need deal on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Time is running out for Greece and euro zone ministers must agree a deal to tackle its debt problems on Monday, Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb told reporters on Wednesday.

“I am definitely worried. Time is running out. We need a deal on Monday,” he said.

In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by Barbara Lewis; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

