Finnish finance minister sees spark of hope on Greece deal on Friday
February 20, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Finnish finance minister sees spark of hope on Greece deal on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s finance minister said he was hopeful that euro zone finance ministers could reach a deal on extending Greece’s bailout program at their meeting on Friday.

“Last night, a spark of hope arose that an understanding could be reached ... so that Greece could continue the underlying program to strengthen its economy,” Antti Rinne said in a live streamed interview with the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

Finland and Germany earlier rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Kevin Liffey

