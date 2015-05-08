FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland coalition partner says Grexit would make sense
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Finland coalition partner says Grexit would make sense

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Timo Soini, the Finns Party leader and possible new finance minister of Finland, said on Friday it would make sense for Greece to leave the euro zone.

The Finns Party came second in parliamentary elections and has been included in the planned coalition with the Centre Party and pro-EU National Coalition Party.

In an interview with Finland’s largest broadcaster MTV, Soini declined to comment on the putative government’s stance towards a possible third bailout package for Greece, but criticized the handling of the euro crisis.

“The crisis has not alleviated ... and something must be done about it. There are two ways. Either those who can’t survive will exit, or then we will take steps towards deeper integration, joint responsibility on debt and common taxation.”

Asked whether he would still like to see the Greece thrown out of the euro bloc, he said:

”That would perhaps be the clearest option, for everybody, also for the Greeks.

“But let’s see what happens ... and what is the outcome of the government talks. In a coalition, no-one dictates nothing.”

In the preliminary talks, all the three parties said they would not rule out a possible third bailout for Greece from the EU rescue fund within its current capacity and capital structure.

The coalition talks will kick off on Friday, with the aim to strike a deal on the government program and minister seats by the end of May.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.