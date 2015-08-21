FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish finance minister says Greek election won't affect bailout: paper
August 21, 2015

Finnish finance minister says Greek election won't affect bailout: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland does not believe that Greek government's resignation will have an impact on the country's new bailout program, Finance Minister Alexander Stubb told a newspaper.

"We assume that whatever the government, this new deal and its conditions will remain. Regardless the election, Greece's problems will not disappear anywhere," Stubb told daily Helsingin Sanomat.

"An optimist would of course think that a wider coalition and better support for the bailout package would come out."

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl

