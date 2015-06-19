FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finance minister says Greek proposal not discussed at Eurogroup
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 2 years ago

Finance minister says Greek proposal not discussed at Eurogroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis speaks on his mobile phone during an European Union finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Friday that there had been no discussion of a Greek proposal for a cash-for-reforms deal to the euro zone group of finance ministers, and said Europe’s leaders had a duty to come up with a deal.

Greeks pulled more than 1 billion euros out of their banks in a single day on Thursday, banking sources said, as the country edged closer to the brink of default despite upbeat remarks from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“In yesterday’s Eurogroup the Greek authorities presented a wide-ranging, comprehensive and credible proposal that can be the foundation of an agreement that not only concludes the current program but also, importantly, addresses decisively, and permanently, Greece’s future funding needs,” Varoufakis said in a statement. “Regrettably, no discussion of our proposal took place within the Eurogroup.”

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.