Finance minister says Greek proposal not discussed at Eurogroup

(Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Friday that there had been no discussion of a Greek proposal for a cash-for-reforms deal to the euro zone group of finance ministers, and said Europe’s leaders had a duty to come up with a deal.

Greeks pulled more than 1 billion euros out of their banks in a single day on Thursday, banking sources said, as the country edged closer to the brink of default despite upbeat remarks from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“In yesterday’s Eurogroup the Greek authorities presented a wide-ranging, comprehensive and credible proposal that can be the foundation of an agreement that not only concludes the current program but also, importantly, addresses decisively, and permanently, Greece’s future funding needs,” Varoufakis said in a statement. “Regrettably, no discussion of our proposal took place within the Eurogroup.”