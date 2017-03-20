FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Finance Minister to remain in Brussels to pursue a deal with lenders
March 20, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 5 months ago

Greek Finance Minister to remain in Brussels to pursue a deal with lenders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos attends a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Monday he planned to stay in Brussels for further consultations with the country's creditors towards finalizing a bailout review.

Greece and its international lenders are still at odds over pension, labor and energy market reforms, necessary before new loans can be disbursed to Athens.

Tsakalotos said 'most issues' had been resolved, and that he hoped for a preliminary deal by April 7, when euro zone finance ministers are scheduled to meet in Malta.

"Our intention is to stay here, to achieve significant progress and leave very few issues (unresolved) ...so if the institutions return to Athens, to have an agreement on a package of measures," Tsakalotos told journalists.

The final details, he said, could be penciled in during the Spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund later in April. The Washington-based fund has yet to decide whether to participate in Greece's 86 billion euro bailout, expressing deep concerns over debt sustainability in the crisis-hit nation.

Reporting By Michele Kambas and Renee Maltezou

