Greek finmin sees negative or slightly positive growth in second half

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece may have negative or slightly positive growth in the second half of 2015 and in the first half of next year, the interim Finance Minister George Chouliarakis said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday.

“There will be negative or slighting positive growth rates in the second half of 2015 and in the first half of 2016,” Chouliarakis told the weekly To Vima newspaper.

Greece’s economy grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter, helped by consumer spending and tourism.

Chouliarakis, Greece’s bailout negotiator, also said that there were no liquidity problems for the Greek state right now.