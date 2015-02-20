FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone discusses extending Greek bailout by only four months: officials
#Business News
February 20, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Euro zone discusses extending Greek bailout by only four months: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A draft text on extending Greece’s bailout from its international creditors proposes prolonging the program by four months rather than a previously suggested six, officials from Greece and other euro zone states said on Friday.

One euro zone official also said a draft that was now under discussion by finance ministers included a requirement for Athens to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all the policy measures it planned to take during the remainder of the bailout period, to ensure they complied with conditions.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

