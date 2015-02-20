Euro zone discusses extending Greek bailout by only four months: officials

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A draft text on extending Greece’s bailout from its international creditors proposes prolonging the program by four months rather than a previously suggested six, officials from Greece and other euro zone states said on Friday.

One euro zone official also said a draft that was now under discussion by finance ministers included a requirement for Athens to submit by Monday a letter to the Eurogroup listing all the policy measures it planned to take during the remainder of the bailout period, to ensure they complied with conditions.