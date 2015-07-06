FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande's office denies further Monday phone chat with Tsipras
July 6, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Hollande's office denies further Monday phone chat with Tsipras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(L-R) France's President Francois Hollande, Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Cyprus' President Nicos Anastasiades attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande’s office denied that he had held a further telephone conversation with Greek leader Alexis Tsipras, countering remarks by a Greek source that such a discussion had taken place.

Hollande and Tsipras spoke by phone on Sunday night and Hollande is due to meet German leader Angela Merkel in Paris on Monday evening following the Greek people’s resounding ‘No’ to a European cash-for-reform deal in a referendum.

Asked about the remarks from an unidentified Greek source about further phone contact, a French official at Hollande’s office said: “There was no phone contact with Tsipras today.”

Reporting by Julien Ponthus: writing by Brian Love, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
