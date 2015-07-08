Greece must have clarity on debt treatment: French PM

PARIS (Reuters) - Greece must be given a “clear perspective” on how its debt will be handled, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday.

Valls was giving a government statement on Greece to the lower house of parliament. He added that the current crisis underlined the need to speed up efforts to reinforce governance of the euro single currency zone.

In contrast to many of their German counterparts, French officials have repeatedly said that discussions on Greek debt, including a possible re-alignment of maturities, should not be taboo.