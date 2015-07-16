FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Socialist chief gives German 'friend' history lesson
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 16, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

French Socialist chief gives German 'friend' history lesson

French Socialist Party First Secretary Jean-Christophe Cambadelis reacts at the end of their three-day party Congress in Poitiers, France, June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Mark John

3 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Jean-Christophe Cambadelis, head of France’s ruling Socialists and a close ally of President Francois Hollande, issued an open letter to the German people on Thursday urging them to re-think their place in Europe.

The letter, which starts “mein lieber Freund” (“my dear friend”), shows how ties between the two EU founding nations have been strained over Greece, on which Germany pushed against France to demand tough bail-out terms.

“Europe, my dear friend, does not understand your country’s stubbornness in blindly pursuing the path of austerity,” he wrote. “Has your country forgotten the support France gave right after all the atrocious crimes committed in your name?”

The letter goes on to list French support for Germany’s recovery from the ashes of World War Two, including the U.S.-backed Marshall Plan of 1947, a 1953 accord to cut Germany’s foreign-held debt, and the diplomatic green light for German reunification after the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall.

“Berlin should recall this history lesson just as it is giving Athens a lesson in housekeeping,” wrote Cambadelis, who has gradually shifted towards the reformist wing of the Socialist Party after starting out in far-left student politics.

“France and Europe let Germany become the power it is today ... My dear friend - Germany must pull itself together, and quickly!”

The letter comes a day after France’s parliament gave its backing to a last-minute agreement between Athens and its creditors, but only after a debate in which deep misgivings were expressed about Europe’s handling of the crisis.

Many on the French left feel that Hollande has missed a chance to oppose the austerity policies backed by Germany and other, mainly northern, EU members, while opposition conservatives accuse him of damaging Franco-German relations.

Hollande has played down differences with Germany and insisted his relationship with Chancellor Angela Merkel was one of the factors that helped secure a deal averting Greece being ejected from the euro zone.

Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.