France says must prepare for any Greek vote outcome
June 13, 2012 / 11:23 AM / in 5 years

France says must prepare for any Greek vote outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday it was necessary to be prepared for any outcome from Greece’s weekend legislative election, which could be won by a party opposed to an EU/IMF bailout program.

“Regarding the Greek election, we are closely following the situation,” Moscovici told a news conference. “We have to be prepared for any electoral outcome, but we also have to remember that it’s the Greeks who are voting and we to respect their democratic choice.”

Reporting By Daniel Flynn and Nicholas Vinocur

