FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says Greek deal just a whisker away
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 21, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

France says Greek deal just a whisker away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - European finance ministers are just a whisker away from clinching a deal on a Greek bailout, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday, voicing confidence it would be concluded next Monday.

Greece’s international lenders failed for the second week running to agree how to reduce its debt to a sustainable level at a marathon meeting in Brussels which ran to the early hours of Wednesday morning. They agreed to reconvene on Monday.

“We are very close to a deal,” Moscovici told Europe1 radio. “We are a whisker away from a deal. I am very confident we will get there on Monday.”

“There are just a few technical issues to resolve,” he said.

European finance ministers have been pushing to have the deadline for Greece to cut its debt to a sustainable level postponed by two years until 2022 but the International Monetary Fund has resisted such a move.

Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey and Daniel Flynn; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.