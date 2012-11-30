FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek debt deal a turning point for euro zone: French minister
#Business News
November 30, 2012 / 12:14 PM / 5 years ago

Greek debt deal a turning point for euro zone: French minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A recent deal among euro zone finance ministers to ease Greece’s debt burden marks a turning point in the bloc’s debt crisis as Greece’s problems will no longer be a daily concern for the euro zone, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

“It’s a turning point for Greece,” Moscovici told a conference in Paris. “It’s also a turning point for the euro zone because it helps recreate stability and confidence. Greece’s fate will no longer be a daily issue.”

Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Daniel Flynn

