Greek debt deal a turning point for euro zone: French minister

PARIS (Reuters) - A recent deal among euro zone finance ministers to ease Greece’s debt burden marks a turning point in the bloc’s debt crisis as Greece’s problems will no longer be a daily concern for the euro zone, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Friday.

“It’s a turning point for Greece,” Moscovici told a conference in Paris. “It’s also a turning point for the euro zone because it helps recreate stability and confidence. Greece’s fate will no longer be a daily issue.”