Greek proposals 'very encouraging' sign in debt standoff: French PM
February 19, 2015 / 5:14 PM / 3 years ago

Greek proposals 'very encouraging' sign in debt standoff: French PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Thursday that proposals put forward by the Greek government were a very encouraging sign that a solution could be found quickly in a standoff over an extension of Greece’s bailout program.

“I take the latest declarations and decisions of the Greek Prime Minister writing to Europe as a very encouraging sign that a solution is possible, and very quickly,” Valls told parliament during a speech ahead of a no-confidence vote.

Greece’s finance minister sent a letter on Wednesday to Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem requesting a six-month extension of a euro zone loan agreement.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur. Editing by Alexandria Sage

