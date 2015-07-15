FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Sapin says on same line as IMF on Greek debt relief
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 15, 2015 / 7:14 AM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says on same line as IMF on Greek debt relief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin arrives at a euro zone finance ministers meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin on Wednesday played down a warning by the International Monetary Fund that Greece would need more debt relief than that offered by European governments so far, saying that was already France’s view.

“The IMF is saying the same thing as we are ... we cannot help Greece if we maintain the same debt reimbursement burden on the Greek economy,” he told BFM TV.

Sapin said he understood that the IMF was calling for debt relief but not an outright haircut.

An IMF study, first reported by Reuters, said EU countries would have to give Greece a 30-year grace period on servicing all its European debt, including new loans, and a dramatic maturity extension - or else make annual transfers to the Greek budget or accept “deep upfront haircuts” on existing loans.

Reporting by Mark John and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.