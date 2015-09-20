France calls Syriza's victory in Greece an 'important success'

PARIS (Reuters) - French president Francois Hollande said on Sunday the election victory of Greece’s Syriza party was an “important success”, both for Greece and Europe.

“This is an important outcome for Greece which will now live through a stabilization period with a solid majority,” Hollande told journalists on the sidelines of a state visit to Morocco.

“It is an important success for Europe which must listen to the Greeks’ message.” Hollande said he would probably visit Greece in the coming weeks.