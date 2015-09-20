FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France calls Syriza's victory in Greece an 'important success'
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 20, 2015 / 7:15 PM / 2 years ago

France calls Syriza's victory in Greece an 'important success'

France's President Francois Hollande gives a speech at the French consulate during his visit to Tangiers, Morocco, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French president Francois Hollande said on Sunday the election victory of Greece’s Syriza party was an “important success”, both for Greece and Europe.

“This is an important outcome for Greece which will now live through a stabilization period with a solid majority,” Hollande told journalists on the sidelines of a state visit to Morocco.

“It is an important success for Europe which must listen to the Greeks’ message.” Hollande said he would probably visit Greece in the coming weeks.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.