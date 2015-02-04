Greece's Tsipras says confident of a deal on debt

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addresses a news conference after meeting European Parliament President Martin Schulz (not pictured) at the EU Parliament in Brussels February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras voiced confidence on Wednesday that Athens could work with international partners to reach an agreement, saying its debt burden must be made manageable.

“The debt must become viable, this is what we must discuss,” he said in a statement after talks with French President Hollande in Paris, adding that he had put “realistic” proposals to EU partners in meetings over the past few days.

“I am convinced we can work together to get out of the crisis in Greece and to help Europe overcome the crisis,” he said, adding France should play a key role in what he termed a necessary switch to growth-oriented policies in the region.