June 28, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

France's Valls says ECB should not cut support for Greek banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should not cut off support to Greek banks even if the country misses a June 30 deadline for debt repayments it cannot afford to make, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday

“The European Central Bank is independent, but I don’t doubt it will assume its responsibilities,” Valls said in an interview broadcast on Europe 1 radio. “I don’t think it can cut off support, to put it another way.”

Valls also sounded a warning to Greek voters that a “no” vote in the upcoming referendum on a proposed debt deal could amount to a decision to leave the euro zone.

“The Greek people must be able to decide lucidly,” Valls said. “If there’s a negative vote, there is a real risk ...of exiting the euro zone.”

Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
