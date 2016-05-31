FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Greece pushes back to August 1 deadline for rail freight terminal bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece on Tuesday pushed back to Aug 1 the deadline for the submission of bids for the construction and operations of a freight center with access to the national railway network and its largest port in Piraeus, Greek railways said.

Binding bids for the 250 million euro project were expected to be submitted by May 31 but Athens moved the deadline to Aug. 1 to provide investors more time to prepare their offers.

Greek media reported last month that Chinese shipping conglomerate COSCO was in advanced talks with Greek real estate developer Grivalia and logistics provider PAEGAE, about jointly bidding for the plan.

Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou

