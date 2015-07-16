Greek bank rescue fund to name Xenofos as new CEO: banking source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s bank bailout fund HFSF will name Aris Xenofos, a former executive who ran Eurobank’s fund management unit, as its new chief executive, a banking source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Xenofos will take over from Anastasia Sakellariou, who resigned in May.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), funded from Greece’s 240 billion euro EU-IMF bailout, has recapitalized the country’s banking sector and also used its funds to wind down non-viable lenders.