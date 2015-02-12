ECB extends emergency funding for Greek banks by about 5 billion euros

ATHENS (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has further raised the cap on emergency funding for Greek banks by about 5 billion euros to 65 billion euros, Greek central bank and government officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The emergency liquidity assistance facility - on which Greek banks rely for funding after direct access to ECB funding was cut off - was extended for a week until next Wednesday, Feb. 18, the central bank official said.

“We got the amount we requested,” that official said.

Euro zone finance ministers reconvene for a crunch meeting on Monday to discuss hammering out a deal with Athens to avert a major financial crisis.

Earlier on Thursday, ECB policymakers held a telephone conference on providing finance to Greek banks, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.