Greek government could agree to extending bailout: spokesman
June 23, 2015 / 5:39 AM / 2 years ago

Greek government could agree to extending bailout: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece could agree to extending the country’s current bailout program if its creditors adequately address the country’s funding needs, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis said on Tuesday.

The government would agree if the creditors extend “the current program to have elements that solve the funding problem as well,” he told Mega TV.

Greece took a step back from the abyss on Monday with the presentation of new budget proposals that euro zone members welcomed as a basis for a possible agreement in the coming days to unlock frozen aid and avert a looming default.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Matthias Williams

