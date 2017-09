Workers dismantle the large Euro sign sculpture for maintenance, in front of the headquarters of the former European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s Governing Council will discuss the provision of emergency funding to Greece’s banks in a telephone conference call later on Monday afternoon, two people with direct knowledge of the issue said on Monday.

The call had originally been penciled in for noon, one of the people said, but will now take place later in the afternoon.