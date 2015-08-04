FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
August 4, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Greek blue chip stock index futures open down 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek blue-chip stock index futures opened down on Tuesday, with the nearest contract ATFQ5 expiring on August 21 falling 1.02 percent to 195 points after Monday’s 16.2 percent market plunge.

The stock market will open for trade at 0730 GMT on Tuesday. Monday’s slide wiped out about 8 billion euros in market capitalisation.

Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June as part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow of euros that threatened to collapse Greece’s banks and hurl the indebted country out of the euro zone.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

