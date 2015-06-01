FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek crisis is not a topic for G7 in Bavaria, Germany says
June 1, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Greek crisis is not a topic for G7 in Bavaria, Germany says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek national flag and a European Union flag flutter under storm clouds in Athens, Greece in this May 28, 2015 file photo. Greece is due to make a 300 million euro payment to the IMF this week. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece is not a topic for leaders of the Group of Seven countries to discuss at a meeting in Bavaria starting on Sunday, a German government spokesman said, adding that it was up to Athens and its lenders to resolve the crisis.

“As you know there are enough discussions and above all, there are hopefully talks between the Greek government and the institutions that lead to results and that’s where the solution belongs, that’s where the topic belongs and it’s there that a solution must be found - it’s not a G7 topic,” Steffen Seibert said at a regular government news conference on Monday.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
