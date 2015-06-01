Greek crisis is not a topic for G7 in Bavaria, Germany says

A Greek national flag and a European Union flag flutter under storm clouds in Athens, Greece in this May 28, 2015 file photo. Greece is due to make a 300 million euro payment to the IMF this week. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece is not a topic for leaders of the Group of Seven countries to discuss at a meeting in Bavaria starting on Sunday, a German government spokesman said, adding that it was up to Athens and its lenders to resolve the crisis.

“As you know there are enough discussions and above all, there are hopefully talks between the Greek government and the institutions that lead to results and that’s where the solution belongs, that’s where the topic belongs and it’s there that a solution must be found - it’s not a G7 topic,” Steffen Seibert said at a regular government news conference on Monday.