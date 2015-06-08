FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Greeks must make 'tough political choices' for debt deal
June 8, 2015
June 8, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Obama says Greeks must make 'tough political choices' for debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRUEN, Germany (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday that Greeks need to make some “tough political choices” and embrace difficult economic reforms to win a debt deal with their country’s international creditors.

Obama denied a report by an unidentified French official that he had voiced concern about the strength of the dollar in a discussion of the world economy at a summit of the Group of Seven industrialized democracies in Germany.

“I did not say that and I make it a practice of not commenting on the daily fluctuations of the dollar or any other currency,” he told a news conference.

On Greece, Obama said: “The Greeks are going to have to follow through and make some tough political choices that will be good for them long-term.” At the same time, international lenders should “recognize the extraordinary challenges” that Greece faces and show flexibility to get a deal.

Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
