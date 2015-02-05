German economy minister says no haircut on Greek debt without reform

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaks at the Europe's Twin Challenges: Growth and Stability event in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday Greece could not expect a haircut on its debt without enacting reforms.

“What we can’t do is that (...) the financial consequences of a new policy (of the Greek government) are paid for by the citizens of other countries,” Gabriel said at an event of Germany’s “Mittelstand” business leaders in Berlin.

“Therefore there can be no debt haircut and no money without conditions for reform,” he said.