Germany says aid payout to Greece in April unrealistic
April 15, 2015 / 11:34 AM / 2 years ago

Germany says aid payout to Greece in April unrealistic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leave after addressing a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government said on Wednesday that it was unrealistic to expect euro zone countries to be able to pay out a new tranche of aid to Greece this month.

“We are negotiating with Greece at the moment. If there is a reform list, then the next step is a so-called Staff Level Agreement to make formal changes to the conditions of the aid program. This is a complex process and no one in the Eurogroup expects this to be concluded by April 24,” a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

“Once you have this Staff Level Agreement, then you have to have implementation. Greece would have to agree laws and at some point the institutions would conduct an implementation review and only on this basis could aid be paid out. If people are under the impression that aid could be paid out in April, I think this is wrong.”

Reporting by Noah Barkin and Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers

