China relieved Europe stuck together in Greek crisis: German Economy Minister
#Business News
July 14, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

China relieved Europe stuck together in Greek crisis: German Economy Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BEIJING (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Tuesday during a visit to Beijing that his Chinese partners had breathed a sigh of relief after a deal was reached between Greece and its international creditors.

“Our Chinese partners were very relieved that Europe stayed together,” Gabriel said after holding talks with senior Chinese government officials, adding that there had been great concern in China about Europe breaking up.

He also said that not reaching a deal with Greece would have come at a “very, very high” political price and added he was convinced that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Greek parliament would do everything they could to implement what Athens had agreed with creditors.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
