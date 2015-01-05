FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone in better position to limit contagion: Germany
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 5, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 3 years ago

Euro zone in better position to limit contagion: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The euro zone has new mechanisms in place that limit the threat of contagion, a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said on Monday, in response to a question about whether the bloc could cope with a hypothetical Greek exit.

“The world has obviously moved on since 2012 and in the meantime we’ve created effective measures that are in place for precisely that reason: to stabilize the euro zone,” the spokeswoman said.

“These measures are in place and are there to help put a damper on certain forms of contagion,” she added.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.