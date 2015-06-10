FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bailout extension possible but not on agenda: Germany
June 10, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Greek bailout extension possible but not on agenda: Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - An extension of Greece’s second bailout program is possible in theory but it is inappropriate to talk about such a move now, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“Yes of course. Theoretically it is possible. We’ve already extended this program twice, in December and recently until June 30,” spokesman Martin Jaeger said in response to a question about an extension.

“But this question is not on the agenda at all right now. The focus is reaching a successful conclusion of the current program by the end of the month. These talks are taking place. We are talking about substance, about fulfilling the conditions of the program. And any discussion about an extension of the program is misplaced right now.”

Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Writing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
