FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Finance Ministry says Berlin does not reject Greek bailout
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 12, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

German Finance Ministry says Berlin does not reject Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it had raised questions about a memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreed between Greece and its international lenders but that Berlin was not rejecting the bailout plan for Athens.

“We have formulated questions. These are part of the examination process, which is not yet finished,” a ministry spokesman said, adding that the questions were for discussion in the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, which is expected to meet on Friday.

The spokesman described as “wrong” reports that the German government rejected the Greek rescue program.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.