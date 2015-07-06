French, German leaders urge Greece to offer quick proposals

PARIS (Reuters) - Leaders of France and Germany told Greece’s government on Monday the door for negotiations with creditors remained open but urged it to make quick proposals to reach a cash-for-reform deal.

“The door is open for discussion,” President Francois Hollande told reporters, standing next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, calling on Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to make “serious” proposals quickly.

Merkel said the conditions for a discussion on a program involving the European Union’s bailout fund were not present and urged Greece to put proposals on the table this week.

“We say very clearly that the door for talks remains open and the meeting of euro zone leaders tomorrow should be understood in this sense. But at the same time we say that the requirements for starting negotiations about a concrete ESM program are not present at the moment,” she said.

The two leaders were due to pursue discussions over dinner. The two have requested an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss Greece.