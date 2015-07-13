FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek deal built on Franco-German cooperation: foreign ministers
July 13, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Greek deal built on Franco-German cooperation: foreign ministers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier (R) and French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius leave a news conference in Palais Coburg, the venue for nuclear talks, in Vienna, Austria July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Germany’s and France’s foreign ministers said that a last-minute Greek deal reached on Monday morning was based on Franco-German cooperation.

Euro zone leaders made Greece surrender much of its sovereignty to outside supervision in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euros ($95 billion) bailout to keep the near-bankrupt country in the single currency.

“The status we have now after this night of long and difficult negotiations would not have been reached without Franco-German cooperation,” Germany’s Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on the sidelines of the Iran nuclear talks in Vienna.

“There are still difficult steps which are ahead of us to get to a solution for a rescue package. It’s mainly up to Greece to show that they are ready and capable to rebuild trust with their own decisions,” Steinmeier said of the Greek deal.

“This accord is good news because it allows Greece to stay in the euro zone and enables the euro to remain solid,” France’s Laurent Fabius said.

“I wanted to underline the degree to which Franco-German relations were crucial to reach a compromise and bring together all the Europeans,” Fabius added.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and John Irish

