Germany expects first trance of Greek bridge financing this month: budget expert
July 16, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Germany expects first trance of Greek bridge financing this month: budget expert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the German parliament’s budget committee that the first part of bridge financing for Greece, some 7 billion euros, would be available from July, conservative budget expert Eckhardt Rehberg said on Thursday.

The funds would be available via the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) -- an EU-wide fund backed by the EU budget so disimbursements from it need the approval of all of the EU’s member governments.

Schaeuble told the committee that non-euro zone European Union members would be free from liability risks arising from use of the EFSM.

Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

