Greek government needs to finally act: German econmin
#Business News
June 22, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Greek government needs to finally act: German econmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Sigmar Gabriel told German newspaper Bild that everyone wanted to help Greece but Athens needed to take action.

“The Greek government needs to finally do something,” he was quoted as saying by the mass-selling newspaper on Monday.

He added that he was sure German Chancellor Angela Merkel would “not sign anything which allows Greek billionaires to continue evading taxes and mean that workers and pensioners in Germany have to pay even more as a result”.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
