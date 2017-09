German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel makes a speech during a parliamentary debate on the Greek debt crisis at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in a speech in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday that Europe would “find solutions” to the Greek crisis regardless of the outcome of a Greek referendum scheduled for Sunday.